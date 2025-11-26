The Famagusta district court on Wednesday issued an eight-day detention order against a 48-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder of a 61-year-old.
Police reports say that the incident occurred on the afternoon of August 8, 2025 on a village road in the district.
Preliminary findings indicate that the 61-year-old victim became involved in an altercation with the 48-year-old who then allegedly drove into the victim with his car.
The 61-year-old sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
Police investigations led to testimony implicating the 48-year-old suspect, prompting a court warrant for his arrest.
He was detained on Tuesday, November 25, and taken into custody for further questioning.
The Famagusta police department continues to investigate the case.
