The Famagusta district court on Wednesday issued an eight-day detention order against a 48-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder of a 61-year-old.

Police reports say that the incident occurred on the afternoon of August 8, 2025 on a village road in the district.

Preliminary findings indicate that the 61-year-old victim became involved in an altercation with the 48-year-old who then allegedly drove into the victim with his car.

The 61-year-old sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police investigations led to testimony implicating the 48-year-old suspect, prompting a court warrant for his arrest.

He was detained on Tuesday, November 25, and taken into custody for further questioning.

The Famagusta police department continues to investigate the case.