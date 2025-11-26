The biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) placed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy at the core of a recent Nicosia press conference, held under the auspices of the Cyprus Society of Cardiology.

Cypriot cardiologists specialising in the condition highlighted its clinical aspects, symptomatology and the importance of timely diagnosis and effective management in improving patients’ quality of life.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is one of the most common cardiomyopathies and is characterised by excessive thickening of the myocardium, affecting the function of the heart. It is estimated to affect 20 million people worldwide and can be diagnosed in adults and children. In most cases it is hereditary and caused by mutations in genes involved in the function of the heart’s muscle tissue.

It often remains asymptomatic, although it may present with symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations, dizziness, loss of consciousness or even sudden cardiac death. Lifestyle factors including poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption increase the risk of worsening symptoms and complications.

The event was moderated by Konstantinos Filippidis, Director of the Innovative Medicines Department, BMS Greece and Cyprus. Greetings were offered by George Tsiakalakis, Director of Market Access & External Affairs for BMS Greece and Cyprus, Panicos Vassiliou, General Manager of the CPO Costas Papaellinas Group, and the President of the Cyprus Society of Cardiology (CSC), Dr Kyriakos Yiangou, who emphasised the readiness of the Cypriot medical community to respond to the challenges of rare heart diseases and specifically hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Dr Yiangou highlighted the decisive role of the CSC in informing, educating and continuously improving patient care, underlining the significance of constructive cooperation among all stakeholders – the scientific community, the State, the pharmaceutical industry and the patient community – with the shared aim of improving quality of life and strengthening public health.

Dr Hera Heracleous, Cardiologist, former President of the Cyprus Society of Cardiology and Clinical Associate Professor at the European University Cyprus (EUC), presented the epidemiology, symptomatology and diagnostic challenges of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

It is a disease often described as “invisible” due to its underdiagnosed nature. With its prevalence recorded in most datasets as 0.2 per cent of the general population, it is not a rare condition and affects more people than we may believe. Its consequences are significant, both for patients’ quality of life and their prognosis, since the disease’s dynamic and progressive profile throughout life may lead to serious complications such as thromboembolism, heart failure and sudden death.

The gap between estimated cases and diagnosed cases is striking; for example, in the United States it is estimated that around 700,000 adults suffer from the condition, but only 15 per cent have received a diagnosis. The low global diagnosis rate highlights the need for greater awareness and understanding, both within the medical community for recognising the clinical picture and diagnostic findings, and among the general public for recognising symptoms and signs. The goal is early detection and identification of the underlying pathology and appropriate management of possible symptoms, complications and events with the aim of reducing the disease’s morbidity and mortality.

Dr Georgia Daniel, Cardiologist and President of the CSC Working Group on Cardiomyopathies and Inherited Diseases, stressed the importance of early diagnosis, noting that delays and errors in the diagnostic pathway must be minimised, as many patients receive a diagnosis up to five years after the first symptoms appear. She highlighted the need to utilise all modern diagnostic tools available to the scientific community as well as the value of family screening, given that there is a 50-per cent chance of the hereditary condition being passed from parent to child.

Current estimates suggest that approximately 30–40 per cent of patients carry a known pathogenic mutation, making early detection critical for interrupting the chain of inheritance for future generations. Early diagnosis is fundamental to effective management and prevention of severe complications such as heart failure, arrhythmias and stroke. At the same time, a multidisciplinary and holistic approach helps reduce the increased mortality rate associated with the condition.

Dr Marios Ioannides, Cardiologist and Assistant Director of the Cardiology Clinic at Nicosia General Hospital, presented the therapeutic approaches to managing hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, highlighting cardiac myosin inhibitors as a new source of hope for patients, as they significantly improve symptoms while reducing the need for hospitalisation and surgical intervention.

These new innovative therapies target the underlying mechanism of the disease, offering a solution where conventional approaches often fail to address the root cause or provide sufficient relief. Based on extensive, well-documented and high-quality studies, the new treatments have proven effectiveness, significantly improve symptoms and quality of life and enhance cardiac function. Multidisciplinary management and shared decision-making with the patient are key pillars in the proper treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, supporting personalised care and optimal outcomes.

Thanking participants for their contribution to the collective effort to address cardiomyopathies, George Tsiakalakis, Director of Market Access & External Affairs of BMS Greece and Cyprus, highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb’s impact in the field of cardiology and stressed the company’s commitment to investing in the Research and Development of innovative health technologies that improve the quality of life of cardiology patients while reducing the burden on the healthcare system.

Through broad alliances and collaboration with the scientific community and social partners, the company brings visibility to the “invisible” threat of cardiomyopathies and promotes a modern, sustainable care framework. “At the level of health policy shaping, we implemented Cardiomyopathies Matter, a roadmap for improving the management of cardiomyopathies in Greece, while at the same time strengthening public awareness through targeted campaigns and information initiatives on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” Tsiakalakis noted.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that contribute to the effective treatment of serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit www.bms-greece.gr

Media contact:

Bristol Myers Squibb Greece & Cyprus: Sophocles Chanos

T: +306944425243

E: [email protected]

This press release is for information purposes only, is not promotional and intended exclusively for journalists and healthcare professionals.