ERB ASFALISTIKI, the largest General Insurance Company in Cyprus and a member of the Eurobank Group, recently organised a training seminar titled: “Knowledge, Experience, Technology: The Forces of Fire Safety”.

The seminar was part of the company’s ongoing commitment to upgrade the services it provides to clients, and took place on November 20, 2025, at the Head Offices of the ERB Cyprus Group in Nicosia. The event was addressed to executives of client organisations and businesses, from across all sectors.

Andreas C. Stylianou, General Manager of ERB ASFALISTIKI, welcomed attendees, noting that: “the Company remains firmly committed to supporting and protecting its clients. Beyond offering innovative and comprehensive insurance products, a key pillar of the Company’s client-centric strategy is the provision of high-quality advisory services, such as educational seminars”.

The seminar featured expert presentations by Avgoustinos Chatzigiannis, Ioannis Theodosiou and Zinonas Apostolou, and was coordinated by Giorgos Kyriakou. Topics covered included fire-risk management, such as the causes of fires, good and bad practices applied in industrial and commercial premises, case studies of fire incidents, and the role of new technologies in fire prevention. Participants also had the opportunity to engage in hands-on fire-extinguishing exercises using portable fire extinguishers.

The seminar was deemed a success, with more than 50 participants attending the presentations, receiving valuable information and engaging in constructive discussions with the speakers. ERB ASFALISTIKI has made the systematic training of its clients a priority, because knowledge is power – the power of safety.