FairyToys brings to Cyprus a clever range of cheerful, versatile products that make playtime more fun and everyday life easier for parents. These are unique CE-certified gift ideas that combine quality, imagination and practicality—perfect for celebrations, birthdays, Christmas, New Year’s or just a sweet surprise for no reason.

At the heart of the collection are animals that turn into hoodies. Ten adorable “friends” transform into a comfortable, warm, and playful sweatshirt for home, car, or outings. Each design folds into the hood and closes with a zipper, while the one-size hood fits all children easily. The best part? The same item can be used as a pillow or a cuddly toy, with each animal having its own distinct “personality” to suit the little star of the day.

In the same spirit, the warm, foldable children’s sleeping bag with built-in pillow introduces a new way to relax and sleep. When folded, it functions as a pillow or stuffed animal, while when opened, it transforms into a sleeping bag with a structured pillow. It is ideal for watching movies, reading, sleepovers, camping, or playing in the garden. At the same time, it helps children stay covered, offering a more peaceful and quality sleep.

FairyToys stands out because it combines safety and high quality with original design and real usability, offering gifts that impress children and make life easier for parents. All products have the necessary CE certifications and are available on the Cypriot market as unique, distinctive choices.

For more information and purchases, visit the online store at: https://fairytoys.eu/ or contact: [email protected].

