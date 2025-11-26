KEAN participated as a sponsor in the JELO6 Project Cyprus 2025, an important event held in Nicosia over November 12-16, 2025.

The JELO6 Project is an innovative initiative that brings together contemporary jewellery, ceramics and visual objects, creating a multi-sensory experience of direct and immersive engagement with art. With its roots in Athens Jewelry Week (2016–2020) and a renewed dynamic presence in Athens and Nicosia, JELO6 aspires to establish itself as a biennial institution that will alternate between the two cities.

As part of its enduring commitment to support and promote Cypriot heritage, KEAN presented two specially designed workshops in which participants from Cyprus and abroad had the opportunity to explore the richness of our local heritage up close.

Through authentic experiences of handcrafted works, participants explored different facets of Cypriot culture, which is a fundamental element of KEAN’s identity as a proudly Cypriot company with deep roots in the island.

Distinguished artists and figures from the fields of contemporary jewellery, ceramics and the visual arts took part in the JELO6 Project Cyprus, while honoured guests were the internationally renowned artists Mari Ishikawa, Vanessa Anastasopoulou and Joy Stathopoulou. This year’s edition, held under the auspices of the Municipality of Nicosia, included exhibitions, lectures, workshops, guided tours and visits to art studios, hosting participants and judges from across the world.

Through its support of JELO6, KEAN once more reaffirms its role as an active supporter of Cyprus’ social and cultural events, strengthening initiatives that promote creativity, the timeless value of tradition and contemporary dialogue through art. In doing so, KEAN carries Cypriot culture beyond the island’s borders, introducing it to new cultures and communities with the aim not only of keeping tradition alive but also of sharing it with the world.