Neocleous Tower is a groundbreaking commercial development in central Limassol inviting corporations to discover the future of upscale workplace excellence. Redefining the work lifestyle paradigm, the tower is also raising the bar for sustainable real estate, offering an eco-conscious, tech-driven and people-centric work environment that fosters excellence, collaboration and well-being.

And the future-forward office hub is continuing its steady rise towards completion, with construction advancing across all areas. Offices and common areas, including the lobby, fifth floor and gym, will all be ready to welcome tenants when the tower is fully operational by early 2026. Core and shell works are set for completion by early December 2025, the concrete frame of this 120-metre high-rise is complete and the steel structures and building shell – including the glass façade, and aluminium and ceramic cladding – are progressing on target for completion next month.

Across the exterior, the façade lighting work is nearing its final stages, advancing in parallel alongside the external landscaping areas, with both targeting completion by early December 2025. Meanwhile, the building maintenance unit on the 26th floor has reached 95-per cent completion and will soon be fully operational, ensuring the continued upkeep of the façade.

Inside, the mechanical, electrical and lift installations remain on track across all levels, and the underground car park is almost complete – all aligned with the early December 2025 delivery timeline. With all office floors already secured by leading local and international corporations, internal fit-out works for these spaces is progressing rapidly and tenants are gearing up to begin moving into their flexible, open-plan offices, each customised to meet individual business needs and reflect unique corporate identities.

“We are now entering the final stretch of construction, with Neocleous Tower remaining firmly on schedule as we approach full completion,” said Panayiotis Karayiannis, Project Manager of Neocleous Tower. “Every milestone we reach reflects our commitment to timely delivery, maintaining the project’s precision in coordination and execution across the board.”

Setting a new benchmark for sustainable commercial development in Cyprus, Neocleous Tower stands as the island’s first LEED Gold-certified project, with the certification process now in its Stage 4 Review. This final verification phase before the building officially achieves its LEED Gold status, occurs when construction is almost complete. Validating the project’s sustainable construction practices and environmentally responsible design, this milestone also underscores the long-term value for tenants, ensuring energy efficiency, reduced operational costs and a healthier, more productive work environment for all occupants.

Companies that have secured their place within Neocleous Tower will benefit from cutting-edge facilities, unparalleled sustainability credentials and a future-forward workplace experience that reflects the corporate excellence of the visionaries it accommodates.

