Prestige VIP Services, Cyprus’ leading provider of bespoke luxury lifestyle and concierge services, and Swissmed Health, the country’s only clinical longevity centre and one of only few of its kind worldwide, proudly announce a new strategic partnership set to transform the luxury and wellbeing landscape in Cyprus.

Bringing together Prestige’s unmatched lifestyle management expertise and Swissmed Health’s pioneering approach to personalised longevity medicine, the collaboration introduces a new standard of integrated luxury, science and wellbeing.

“This partnership represents a new era for luxury in Cyprus,” said Elias Spyrou, CEO of Prestige VIP Services. “At Prestige, we don’t simply offer experiences; we craft lifestyles. Our collaboration with Swissmed allows us to extend that promise beyond indulgence into wellbeing and longevity. Together, we are shaping a future where the most exclusive experience is feeling and living at your best.”

Swissmed Health stands at the forefront of Clinical Longevity, redefining personalised healthcare through treatment protocols that go far beyond traditional hospitals, isolated IV drip venues, or standalone medtech gadgets. Rooted in decades of Swiss preventive health expertise, Swissmed focuses on root-cause diagnostics, preventive care and cellular restoration, offering clients comprehensive and actionable health solutions.

Its proprietary LifeSpan Programmes are designed to enhance wellness, boost performance, and extend longevity through deeply personalised pathways. With its European clinic opened in 2024, Swissmed continues to expand access to advanced preventive healthcare and precision-based longevity solutions.

Through this alliance, Prestige VIP Services will introduce tailored wellness and lifestyle programmes combining Swissmed’s cutting-edge medical protocols with Prestige’s distinguished concierge excellence. Clients will gain access to advanced diagnostic testing, comprehensive health assessments across genetics, toxicity, immunity and biological ageing, targeted longevity treatments, bespoke rejuvenation and performance protocols, personalised experiences including private transfers, luxury stays, yacht or jet charters, exclusive activities and more.

“Swissmed has always envisioned Cyprus as a hub of excellence in wellness, aesthetics and longevity,” said George Xydas, Founder of Swissmed Health. “Partnering with Prestige VIP Services strengthens this vision. Together, we are laying the foundations for Cyprus to become a destination where luxury meets advanced innovation — a place where health and lifestyle are seamlessly intertwined.”

Swissmed Health’s innovative anti-ageing, health and longevity philosophy aligns naturally with Prestige’s values of personalisation, excellence and discretion. Through Swissmed’s advanced medical laboratory and diagnostic capabilities, clients will benefit from treatment protocols individually tailored to their needs, preferences, age group and lifestyle — ensuring optimal outcomes for wellbeing and long-term vitality.

To celebrate this partnership, selected Prestige clients, partners, and media representatives will be invited to experience first-hand the fusion of high-end luxury and scientific wellness at Swissmed Health’s state-of-the-art premises.

This collaboration not only unites two leading brands, but also marks an important step toward positioning Cyprus as a world-class destination for luxury wellness, regenerative medicine and longevity tourism.

About Prestige VIP Services

Prestige VIP Services (www.prestigecy.com) is Cyprus’ leading luxury concierge and lifestyle management company. With a commitment to excellence, discretion, and personalisation, Prestige delivers a full spectrum of premium services including VIP transportation, yacht and jet charters, five-star accommodation, private shopping and exclusive experiences — redefining what true luxury means.

About Swissmed Health

Swissmed Health (www.swissmedhealth.com) is Cyprus’ only clinical longevity centre and one of the few worldwide offering advanced regenerative, preventive and personalised healthcare. Leveraging decades of Swiss preventive medical expertise, Swissmed specialises in root-cause diagnostics, cellular optimisation, healthspan and performance programmes, all tailored to the unique biology and goals of each individual. Its LifeSpan and HealthSpan programmes provide a comprehensive, science-driven roadmap to long-term vitality, resilience and healthy ageing.