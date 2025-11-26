The new Skip Wonder Wash made a dynamic appearance as a Premium sponsor at the Radisson Blu Larnaca International Marathon, which was held with great success on November 16, 2025.

At Skip’s specially designed branded booth, hundreds of visitors had the opportunity to discover the new range of laundry detergents that has already transformed fabric care, as it is specially designed for short wash cycles of even 15 minutes.

• Skip Color Protect, for complete fibre care and colour protection.

• Skip Anti-Odor, which removes invisible stains and unpleasant smells, ideal for the demands of an active lifestyle.

• Skip Ultra Refresh, which offers exceptional freshness and a wonderful fragrance for clothes.

As part of the event, General Manager of Unilever Tseriotis, Andreas Papaminas, presented the awards to the three winners of the 5km corporate race. “With the new Skip Wonder Wash, Unilever stands beside sport and every effort that promotes wellbeing and a better quality of life,” he said. “We are delighted to support such an important event for Cyprus.”

Through its participation in the Radisson Blu Larnaca International Marathon, Skip Wonder Wash reaffirms its commitment to being close to those who choose an active and balanced lifestyle, offering products that meet modern fabric care needs.