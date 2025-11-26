An internationally coordinated chain of three kidney transplants involving Cyprus and Israel was successfully completed on Tuesday, giving three long-term dialysis patients a new chance at life.

The procedures were carried out through joint efforts between the transplant clinic of the Nicosia general hospital and the Rabin and Hadassah hospitals in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem respectively.

According to the state health services organisation (Okypy), the Nicosia team led the operation in close collaboration with the Israeli centres.

As part of the chain, a living donor at the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem provided a kidney for a patient in Cyprus, while a living donor from Cyprus gave a kidney that was transferred to the Rabin medical centre for an Israeli recipient.

At the same time, a donor at Rabin gave a kidney to a second patient at Hadassah.

The organisation stated that this demonstrates the high level of specialisation at the Nicosia transplant clinic and the strong coordination among the medical teams involved.

It added that the Cypriot patient who underwent surgery has been discharged in excellent condition and is recovering well.

Okypy commended the success of the chain, showcasing the capabilities of the Cypriot health system.

It also pointed to the clinic’s track record, with seven cross-matched kidney transplants carried out in recent years.