The Second Women in STEM Cyprus Summit, titled “Voices of Change”, was held successfully under the auspices of President Nikos Christodoulides. With over 300 participants, the event, co-organised by Women in Tech® Cyprus and TechIsland, brought together leading figures from academia, business and politics to highlight the critical challenges and opportunities surrounding gender equality in STEM.

The gender gap persists — not due to ability, but because of systems

Speakers and participants agreed that the gender gap in STEM and AI leadership is not a matter of capability. Instead, it stems from deeply rooted social norms and stereotypes that reinforce insecurity and bias — from early education through senior leadership. Although women innovate and contribute significantly to science and technology, only 25 per cent of seats on research boards are held by women, signalling that talent exists, but the system continues to restrict who advances.

Burnout and stalled progression are pushing women out of STEM

According to a study by IMR/University of Nicosia, 41 per cent of women in STEM have considered leaving or have already stepped away from their careers. The reasons are not linked to skill level; they include burnout, limited career progression, gender bias, rigid working conditions, and the challenge of balancing work with caregiving responsibilities.

From wellness to flexibility

Supporting women in STEM cannot be reduced to generic wellness programmes. Experts emphasised the need for workplaces that are truly flexible, inclusive and responsive to the evolving needs of women. Only such environments can ensure meaningful equality and long-term retention.

Artificial intelligence inherits our biases

One of the Summit’s most discussed themes was bias in AI systems. Speakers stressed that AI becomes biased because it is trained on biased data and algorithms, often built by teams lacking diversity. Addressing this problem requires transparency, bias audits, diverse development teams and organisations that hold themselves accountable for fair and inclusive AI.

Gender equality starts with education and culture

The Summit concluded with a clear message: real equality is impossible without changing the entire system. This includes educating boys, reshaping cultural expectations, challenging ingrained biases and redesigning the structures that force women to constantly prove their worth.

Tanya Romanyukha, Director of Women in Tech® Cyprus and General Manager of TechIsland® hailed the vision behind the event. “More than 300 participants and 25 outstanding speakers came together with honesty and clarity, in an event that is steadily evolving into an institutional platform grounded in data, open dialogue and collective commitment,” she noted.

“I want to sincerely thank our speakers, everyone who attended, our volunteers and, of course our sponsors and partners who actively support our mission. Progress happens when enough people decide that it should happen — and act as if it is inevitable,” she added.

She went on to share key data that told a deeper story. “What stands out for me this year is a simple but significant survey finding: 81 per cent of the women who chose STEM studies or careers did so out of personal interest,” Romanyukha said.

“Girls follow their curiosity when we give them the space to do so; our role is to open up possibilities, not limit them. At the same time, the data shows that women have not stopped striving — the barrier lies in decisions made under pressure, in ‘safe choices,’ and in the lack of flexibility in workplaces. And this is not only a matter of fairness. It carries a substantial economic cost: the global economy could grow by around 20 per cent if women participated in the workforce at the same rate as men.”

