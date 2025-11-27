This Black Friday, Columbia Burgers + More is bringing something entirely new to the table: Six Exclusive Meals, One Epic Weekend, available exclusively over November 28-30, 2025 for both dine-in and delivery.

These six unique options combine the best-selling burgers that Limassol has already fallen in love with, along with two brand-new, innovative burger creations, all crafted with high-quality ingredients: from the soft, handmade potato bun crafted with 100-per cent real potato to the freshly ground USDA Black Angus beef and homemade sauces, everything is prepared with care, passion and respect for quality, true to Columbia Restaurants’ philosophy.

And the best part? They’re all available at unbeatable prices, for a very limited time only.

Introducing Six Exclusive Meals:

Ceez-up Meal €13.50 (NEW)

2×90-gr smash patties or two chicken tenders, Ceasar sauce, bacon, tomato, iceberg, parmesan, mustard, cheddar cheese. Served with fries.

Cheese-N-Single Meal €11.00 (NEW)

90-gr smash patty, Columbia sauce, tomato, iceberg. Served with fries.

Make Your Own Meal €13.50

Make your own burger served with fries.

Columbia Chicken Meal €13.50

Columbia Chicken burger served with fries.

Rib-in Good €19.50

BBQ Ribs served with fries.

Rib-in Hot €19.50

Chili Ribs served with fries.

Columbia Burgers + More… your burger, your rules. Smash it!