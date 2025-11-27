Eurolife presented its new innovative service “Let’s Talk” at a press conference held on November 26, 2025 at the headquarters of the Bank of Cyprus Group.

This pioneering service addresses the need for immediate, easy and confidential access to professional psychological support. At a time when social, family and work pressures are intensifying, mental health has become one of the most decisive factors in wellbeing and quality of life. It is precisely this gap that Eurolife aims to bridge for members of the individual Medica health plan, enriching their insurance cover with a service of high added value.

The Let’s Talk service gives policyholders immediate access to licensed professional psychologists without additional cost and with no changes to premiums. It offers the possibility of communication through multiple channels — video call, telephone call, SMS or a dedicated online platform — providing a support framework that is discreet, secure and fully tailored to each individual’s needs. At the same time, it includes extensive educational material such as podcasts, newsletters and online seminars, strengthening policyholders’ empowerment and awareness on matters of mental health.

This initiative represents an important step in Eurolife’s strategy to take insurance beyond its traditional boundaries by adopting a holistic approach that supports both body and mind. It is a service aligned with modern needs and the company’s longstanding people-centred philosophy.

A service for people that breaks taboos

Let’s Talk is a service that touches on a “sensitive and extremely critical issue, namely psychological wellbeing”, noted Louis Pochanis, Executive Chairman of the Bank of Cyprus Group Insurance Companies, in his address.

“The trust that our clients place in the Group’s insurance companies translates into responsibility, the responsibility to renew ourselves continually and strengthen our offering to the public,” Executive Chairman Pochanis added.

Eurolife does not hesitate to innovate and address topics that for many remain “taboo”, emphasised General Manager Athena Shipilli Tsingi in her own address. “We decided to break the silence. Let us finally open the conversation about everything that weighs on us, whether it comes from work, from home or from deep within.”.

General Manager Shipilli stressed that Eurolife, a dynamic and evolving organisation, is proud to be able to offer not only insurance, but also meaningful care for the modern individual.

The details and features of the service were presented by Eurolife’s Head of Product Management, Michalis Nioulikos. As he explained, Eurolife, recognising the contemporary social conditions that have heightened the need for mental health support, created Let’s Talk to provide policyholders with immediate access to professional psychologists at no extra cost and with complete confidentiality.

“The new service complements the health cover we already provide, aligned with our commitment to offer holistic solutions that support both body and mind,” Product Management chief Nioulikos explained.

Also adding his input, Dr Andreas Anastasiou, Head of Psychology at We Talk Health, the scientific team providing the service, highlighted the importance of psychological support in modern society and how a conversation can truly change lives.

If you are insured under the Medica Plan and require psychological support, visit: https://portal.eurolife.com.cy/LetsTalk and once you submit the required information you will receive a personal code to access the platform www.wetalkhealth.eu