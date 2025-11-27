In between this season’s theatre shows, markets, and Christmas workshops are the year’s last few art exhibitions. During a time when the island’s cultural agenda is buzzing, artists and art venues add to the local scene with new artistic interpretations.

At Alpha CK Art Gallery, a new show is on as Cypriot painter Philippos Theodorides presents his new work Sign Language for Common People. The exhibition includes 12 paintings and continues a body of work first presented in the artist’s solo show in Athens in 2023. It will continue until December 6.

In this showcase, the artist approaches painting as a physical construction, focusing on the idea of structure. Patterns, grids and lines appear in various sizes and colour palettes. Large surfaces of bold colour are dynamically interrupted by white sections. The artist has developed a wide range of tonal variations, drawing inspiration from urban life and the patterns that shape it.

As Alkistis Tsampouraki writes in the catalogue’s introductory text: “In this new body of work, the accidental drips and splatters of the materials become an integral part of the piece, while every element is carefully examined, placed exactly in its ideal position, at the right scale and angle. Everything is revealed here: the artist’s refined iconography, his sense of humour, his ongoing struggle between figuration and abstraction, between instinctive and meticulous composition.”

Sign Language for Common People

Solo exhibition by Cypriot painter Philippos Theodorides. Until December 6. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, Nicosia. www.ackgallery.com. Tel: 22-751326