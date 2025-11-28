The long-awaited bill introducing oversight of the general public prosecutor’s decisions, has on Thursday been approved by the Council of Ministers, the justice ministry announced on Friday.

The bill allows the supreme court to review decisions by the general public prosecutor to drop cases entirely or to halt them before trial in the main criminal court (assize court).

It also details the review procedure, specifies grounds for review, and identifies who may apply for a review of the prosecutor’s decisions.

The ministry notes that the bill excludes decisions to suspend prosecution cases in district courts, as these are governed by other legislation that requires those decisions to be announced in public hearings with full reasoning provided.​

“This is perhaps the largest institutional reform in the field of criminal justice in sixty-five years” the ministry said.

Through this reform, it is added, “the government responds to the requirements of a modern state of law for transparency and accountability.”

The bill has been sent to the House of representatives to be integrated with other legislation aimed at modernizing the legal service. Discussions on these bills have already begun before the parliamentary committee.

“The approval of the bill by the Council of Ministers constitutes the most decisive step towards achieving the objective of the executive power to modernise Cyprus’ legal service.” the ministry added.