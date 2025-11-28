Celestyal has concluded its most successful Mediterranean and Adriatic season on record, with the Mediterranean passenger numbers up by 4% this year and revenue up 10% on 2024.

Operating from April to November 10 ‘Heavenly Greece, Italy & Croatia’ sailings, and 22 ‘Idyllic Greece’ voyages took place on the 1260-guest Celestyal Journey, with both itineraries offering seven ports over seven nights. The 1360-guest Celestyal Discovery sailed 69 departures of the three- and four-night ‘Iconic Greek Islands’.

The season also saw Celestyal Discovery become the first cruise vessel in Greek waters to operate on a locally produced marine biofuel blend, reducing CO₂ emissions by approximately 21%.

Both ships are now preparing to reposition to the Arabian Gulf for the winter.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, said: “2025 has been another strong year for Celestyal so far. From expanding our itineraries and upgrading our fleet to pioneering sustainability efforts, we’ve seen record demand and yield across our Mediterranean programme. We now look ahead with real excitement as both Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Discovery set sail for the Arabian Gulf, which is fast becoming the go-to destination for winter-sun.”

Celestyal’s Arabian Gulf season begins on December 6, 2025, with Celestyal Journey departing on a special Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebratory cruise. It will then operate a seven-night ‘Desert Days’ itinerary for the rest of the season, sailing roundtrip from Doha and calling at Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, as well as two full days and an overnight stay in Dubai.

Celestyal Discovery will then join her fleet mate for her inaugural season in the region, departing December 12, 2025, and launching the line’s new three-, four- and seven-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruises. The ship will sail roundtrip from her winter homeport in Abu Dhabi, calling at Doha, Qatar; Khasab, Oman; Dubai, UAE; Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE; and maiden visits to Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Celestyal’s current ‘Black Friday’ promotion offers travellers savings of up to 70% across their Arabian Gulf cruises through to March 2026, and up to 67% off their 2026 Adriatic sailings. The flash promotion runs for one week only, from November 26 to December 2, 2025, with limited availability.

For more information visit celestyal.com or call 211 1995176.