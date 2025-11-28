An “unprecedented increase” in photovoltaic system applications, driven largely by the government’s Photovoltaics for All plan, has caused delays in their installation, the electricity authority (EAC) announced on Friday.

“This is a strong response from the public, it exceeds any previous records, and it is a clear indication of society’s mature shift towards clean energy self-production,” the EAC added.

The surge in interest has led to a workload rise for the authority, which has led to the EAC employing temporary staff services who will directly support the relevant procedures.

The department underlined that due to the large numbers of incoming calls, delays have been observed in telephone services.

With reinforced teams and enhanced internal operations, the EAC expects to gradually improve service times in the coming weeks.

The authority is in close collaboration with the competent authorities, it noted, for the smooth implementation of energy plans and the support of all who invest in green energy solutions.

“Our goal remains reliable, timely and transparent service to all applicants, with absolute respect for their time and needs,” the EAC concluded.