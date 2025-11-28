A deeply moving farewell reception for the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Cyprus, H.E. Liu Yantao, was held on Wednesday, 26th of November at the Hilton Nicosia, marking the conclusion of his five-year tenure in Cyprus.

The event was attended by AKEL General Secretary Stefanos Stefanou, Attorney General of the Republic George Savvides, Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos, Minister of Labour and Social Insurance Yiannis Panayiotou, Deputy Minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Theodora Constantinidou, as well as distinguished representatives of the Cypriot government, parliament, political parties, the diplomatic corps, the business community, and the civil society.

During the reception, a specially curated video was presented, highlighting the most significant moments of Ambassador Liu Yantao’s term in Cyprus, from his arrival amid COVID-19 to the completion of his mission today.

In his address, the Ambassador expressed his profound gratitude to the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot people for the support, cooperation, and friendship he received throughout the past years. Reflecting on the work of the Embassy, he noted that his tenure focused on strengthening the “bridge of friendship and cooperation” between China and Cyprus, a goal he stated was achieved through close collaboration between the two countries.

Ambassador Liu underlined the steadily growing political mutual trust between China and Cyprus, recalling the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2021 and the consistent mutual support on issues concerning each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also referred to the remarkable progress in practical cooperation, including increased bilateral trade, and the Chinese enterprises’ contributions to the island’s digital transformation and infrastructure.

He further highlighted the flourishing cultural and people-to-people exchanges of recent years, as well as the impact of China’s visa-free policy for Cypriot citizens, which has significantly enhanced interpersonal ties and travel between the two nations.

On a personal note, Ambassador Liu Yantao shared memories from his travels across Cypriot cities and villages, expressing his admiration for the island’s culture and the warm hospitality he encountered, stating that he has “fallen in love with this island” and will always cherish the moments he experienced here.

In closing, he extended his sincere thanks to all who contributed to strengthening China–Cyprus cooperation, expressing confidence that bilateral relations will continue to grow and deepen, especially ahead of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 5th anniversary of the strategic partnership in 2026.