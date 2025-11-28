For the 4th consecutive year, the company supported the institution, promoting conscious nutrition and highlighting that culture and quality of life go hand in hand.

Investing consistently in culture, society, knowledge, and the exchange of ideas, Lidl Cyprus participated, for the 4th consecutive year, in the 4th Limassol International Book Fair as a Silver Sponsor. The event took place from November 21–23, 2025, at the Lanitis Carob Mills. This year’s Fair transformed Limassol into a vibrant hub of ideas, featuring a diverse program, multiple stages, and participation from Cyprus and abroad.

Present throughout the three-day event, Lidl Cyprus supported the established all-day Limassol International Book Fair Conference, which brought together book professionals from Cyprus, Greece, Europe, and the wider region for the exchange of knowledge, inspiration, and networking.

This was followed by two days of the General Exhibition, open to the public, featuring author presentations, panel discussions, and special programs for children. At these events, the company was present with the Lidl Vantastic Canteen, Lidl Cyprus’ mobile canteen, which significantly enhanced the visitor experience by offering free cool drinks and healthy snacks to people of all ages.

For the 4th consecutive year, Lidl Cyprus served as a supporter of the Limassol International Book Fair, in line with its long-standing commitment to promoting conscious nutrition to the wider public. At the heart of a celebration of books and ideas, the company connected the experience of reading with small daily choices that benefit health and the planet, reaffirming that culture and quality of life go hand in hand.