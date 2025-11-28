Major tarmacking projects and nighttime road works are underway across the capital, with the Nicosia municipality on Thursday urging the public’s cooperation and stressing that the upgrades will ultimately benefit the city.

“This is partly preparation for Cyprus’ presidency of the EU Council, but many of these works were already planned to improve the city,” a public works department spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail.

A series of ongoing and upcoming projects are affecting key routes throughout Nicosia. Recent closures included Kennedy Avenue on November 18 and 19, Kyrenia Avenue on November 20, and Limassol Avenue on November 24.

Large maintenance and resurfacing works are also taking place on the Nicosia–Limassol highway near the Kotsiatis and Dali industrial areas, from 9pm to 5.30am.

Despite the spokesperson saying that “all asphalting works for this week are complete,” authorities on Thursday announced a new closure on Kennedy Avenue, from its junction with Lord Byron street, scheduled from Saturday at 3pm until Sunday at 7pm.

Further works are planned for the weekend, with reflector installation from 6.30am to 1.30pm on both days on the Nicosia–Larnaca highway and the Nicosia–Akaki central lane, requiring traffic diversions.

Additional maintenance and resurfacing projects will continue in December during off-peak hours. Night repair works on the Nicosia–Limassol highway are set to take place from November 25 to December 4.

Authorities said the traffic arrangements aim to support residents, workers and commuters, and urged drivers to follow detour signs.

Nicosia’s 2025 road works budget, funded by the European Investment Bank, forms part of a €200 million infrastructure package. The transport ministry allocated over €790 million in 2024 for this year’s national road works programme.