XM presents the campaign “Dose Pasa” (“Pass It On”), an initiative aimed at raising awareness of Autism Acceptance, which seeks to encourage understanding, inclusion and empathy through the daily experiences of children. With the idea of “Pass It On”, XM wishes to highlight that, with a pass, a small, everyday act of kindness and inclusion, each of us can involve and encourage children and individuals on the autism spectrum. Because everyone deserves the chance to be part of the game.

The campaign highlights Christian, a child on the autism spectrum whose parents work at XM, and who is a member of the team at the Colour and Light by XM Centre, a unique initiative of the company that has become a point of reference for the education, acceptance and empowerment of children on the autism spectrum.

The following football players and coaches are participating voluntarily in the campaign, having responded readily to support its message and offering their own ‘pass’ to acceptance, demonstrating that a simple act—a pass—can make a difference in a child’s life.

• Danilo Špoljarić | Football Player

• Evagoras Antoniou | Football Player

• Jaden Montnor | Football Player

• Giorgos Efrem | Football Director & Coach

• Babacar Dione | Football Player

• Anastasios Pishias | Football Player

• Giannis Satsias | Football Player

• Giorgos Malekkides | Football Player

• Evangelos Andreou | Football Player

• Michalis Theodosiou | Football Player

• Nectarios Alexandrou | Football Coach & Mentor – GDA Sports

• Giorgos Merkis | Football Player

Colour and Light by XM Centre was founded in Limassol in 2024, and is a fully XM-funded educational and therapeutic establishment operating in collaboration with the Cyprus Autism Association. The Centre offers a safe, supportive and joyful environment for pre-school and school-age children with autism, providing speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychological support and creative activity programmes tailored to the needs of each child.

Its operation is based on the approach of individualised learning and social inclusion, helping children develop communication, motor and social skills through play, art and interaction.

In under two years of operation, Colour and Light by XM has already supported more than 14 children and their families from across Cyprus, while nine scientists and specialists participate actively in its daily programmes. The Centre operates year-round, 18 hours per week, providing consistent support and care.

According to internal assessment data, 85 per cent of the children who participated in the Centre’s programmes showed significant improvement in communication and social interaction.

The Colour and Light by XM Centre continues to grow, aiming not only to support more children, but also to foster a wider culture of acceptance, understanding and inclusion within Cypriot society.

In 2025, the Centre is in its second year of operation and has evolved into an important pillar of social contribution for XM, promoting acceptance, understanding and cooperation between children with and without autism.

Via the campaign ‘Pass It On’, XM continues to give voice to those who often remain on the margins, conveying a simple yet powerful message: ‘Every child deserves a pass’.

More information and updates on the campaign can be found via the video below:

The strategic pillars of CSR

XM, with a strong presence in the international field of online investment services and with more than fifteen years of experience, has built its reputation not only on its reliability and innovation, but also on its tangible commitment to society. Since its earliest years of operation, XM has adopted a holistic Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, viewing it not as supplementary, but as an integral part of its corporate identity. The vision guiding its initiatives is clear: to continue to be a model of responsible entrepreneurship, offering meaningful value to people and communities in Cyprus and internationally.

For yet another year, XM demonstrates that Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability are integral elements of its identity, investing in people and communities for a better future.