By Morgan West

“The first time I landed in Cyprus, I swore I hadn’t left home!” Matthew exclaims.

“The light, the heat, the smell of the sea: it was all so familiar! Landscape, weather, plant life – it’s almost the same. Except for one HUGE difference…”

Matthew, a 56-year-old South African CEO, had been travelling to our island for years on business. But in 2024, he and his family finally decided to make a permanent move from Johannesburg to Limassol.

“While South Africa might well be ‘the other Cyprus’ in so many ways, on this island you’re completely safe,” he adds. “You can’t put a price on knowing your kids can walk to school, that your car will still be where you left it, that you can sit outside after dark…”

Surviving or living?

In South Africa, daily life often includes electronic gates, alarms, and load-shedding schedules – with vigilance woven into every routine.

Between January and March 2025, there were 43,776 assaults with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 10,688 rapes, and 4,571 kidnappings. Over 10,000 common robberies and 35,000 commercial crimes were reported. And the nation’s homicide rate was estimated at 42 per 100,000 people.

By contrast, Cyprus’ murder rate stands at barely 1.3 per 100,000, and fewer than one in 10 residents report any experience of crime or vandalism in their area.

“This island reminds me so much of home,” says Karin, a 61-year-old radiologist who moved from Durban to Larnaca six years ago. “The colours; the golden light; echoing laughter. But here, I can walk home at dusk without constantly looking over my shoulder.”

Cyprus ranks among the safest countries in Europe – nearly 40 places above South Africa on the Global Peace Index. Children walk to school. Cafés stay open late. People leave doors unlocked.

“In Cyprus,” adds Karin, “safety is so ordinary it fades into the background. You stop flinching at noises. You no longer plan your day around security.”

A fading rainbow

While personal safety is the first thing many South African immigrants notice, Cyprus offers far more than peace of mind.

Reliable electricity and water. A universal healthcare system (GeSY) providing affordable, high-quality care. Excellent schooling, both local and international. And jobs for those who want them (in South Africa, unemployment hovers around one-third of the workforce and youth joblessness is now above 60 per cent).

Cyprus also appeals from an investment perspective. With one of Europe’s most competitive corporate tax rates (12.5 per cent) and no inheritance tax, the island provides a financially secure base for both business and personal wealth.

And for those South Africans who can’t relocate full-time, choosing Cyprus for a second home or holiday property combines steady property growth with the comfort of familiarity. And the reassurance of a market that’s on the rise.

Top it all off with 320 days of sunshine a year and a predominantly English-speaking population, and it’s easy to see why the island’s South African community is on the rise.

The steady influx

Of course, Cyprus isn’t perfect. The island contends with traffic, infrastructure strains and the long-term pressure of limited water resources.

Yet, even with its challenges, life here unfolds without the constant uncertainty South Africans have grown used to. And so, Cyprus has long had a steady South African population – people who feel the connection between the two countries.

Many are second- or third-generation Cypriots who have since returned to their roots. Others lack an ancestral link, but are simply seeking a safe, peaceful retirement.

In recent years, this influx has increased.

According to the latest census, over 2,500 of our island residents were born in South Africa – a substantial community. A further 500 still hold South African citizenship – more than double the amount a decade ago.

Where hope never faded

“We grew up believing in the Rainbow Nation,” says Noah, who relocated to Paphos in 2023. “The idea that we could all live together, build something bright and fair. But over the years, I felt the colours had dimmed. I didn’t want to leave South Africa – but I did want my children to grow up somewhere where light still exists.”

For families like Noah’s, Cyprus isn’t just a place to escape to – it’s a place to build a life that works; a life that comes with stability, security and a future you can count on. It’s what makes the island so appealing to South Africans seeking a second home, an investment base, or a permanent move…

Across Cyprus, incoming South Africans tend to gravitate toward two very different lifestyles.

In Paphos, many choose the smaller-community feel – quiet neighbourhoods, coastal paths, slower days and that old-world Mediterranean rhythm that mirrors the best of home.

By contrast, Larnaca appeals to those who prefer something more modern: new promenades, an emerging marina, contemporary neighbourhoods and a growing sense of energy and renewal.

It’s in these areas that many South Africans find homes that suit the lifestyle they want to build. In Livadia and Oroklini, contemporary homes balance privacy with connection. In Paphos, new coastal neighbourhoods reflect the relaxed seaside living so many families enjoy: walkable streets, cafés by the water and the beautiful, effortless rhythm that defines life on this island. And along the Dhekelia Road, a new residential community is expected to introduce a modern side of Larnaca – with plans for green spaces, shared amenities and convenient access to healthcare and the sea…

“I used to think South Africa was the other Cyprus,” concludes Matthew. “But now I see I had it reversed. Cyprus is what South Africa once promised – brightness, togetherness, hope. I guess the difference is, on this island, the hope never faded.”