A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Ukraine has died following a road accident on the old Dromolaxia-Larnaca road.

Artem Fomichov, a resident of Larnaca, passed away at 11.30 pm on Friday at Nicosia general hospital.

The crash occurred around 7.15 am on Friday. Police said Fomichov was riding a large-capacity motorcycle along Alkionidon street, Aradippou area, when he moved alongside the right side of an articulated lorry. The lorry was turning right to enter the main road.

The trailer of the lorry collided with the motorcycle, critically injuring the rider. Emergency services took him to Larnaca General Hospital, where he underwent surgery for multiple internal injuries. His condition was described as critical.

The motorcycle was heavily damaged in the collision. A helmet was found at the scene, but authorities have not confirmed whether Fomichov was wearing it at the time.

The 67-year-old lorry driver, a resident of a village in Larnaca district, was not injured.

The Larnaca traffic department is investigating the incident.