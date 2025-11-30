Alexander Isak scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool as the champions snapped a woeful run of form with a much-needed 2-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool – without Mohamed Salah in the starting line-up for the first time under Arne Slot in the Premier League – had the better chances in the first half, though summer signings Isak and Florian Wirtz were both denied by Alphonse Areola.

The Sweden striker slotted home a Cody Gakpo pull-back on the hour mark, however, to give the Reds the lead, before Gakpo added a second in the 92nd minute to seal the three points after Lucas Paqueta was booked twice for dissent.

Liverpool’s victory, only their second in eight league games, moved them up to eighth with 21 points from 13 games, while West Ham are 17th with 11 points, level with 18th-placed Leeds United.

Kamara stunner sends Villa third with narrow win over Wolves

A superb strike from Boubacar Kamara earned Aston Villa a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and moved the hosts up to third in the Premier League standings.

The visitors had the better of the first-half chances and Jorgen Strand Larsen thought he had put them ahead but was denied by the offside flag, before a sensational Emiliano Martinez save kept the scores level just before the break.

It took until the second half for Villa to really get going, with Wolves missing several more chances before Kamara gave the home crowd something to shout about, arrowing a thunderous shot into the top corner in the 67th minute.

Villa stood firm to see out a fifth successive win in all competitions and move third in the standings, one point behind second-placed Manchester City. Wolves remained in deep trouble, bottom on two points and nine points from safety.