Mall of Cyprus proudly unveils its first-ever Rooftop Christmas, a landmark festive celebration set to transform the holiday season in Nicosia.

From December 12 to 31, 2025, the rooftop of the Mall will transform into a spectacular Christmas village—an immersive world of festive lights, live entertainment, themed zones, creative workshops, holiday cinema, family activities and a curated marketplace of food and retail experiences. This ambitious new project marks a major milestone for the Mall of Cyprus, offering an elevated and all-encompassing holiday destination designed to delight visitors of all ages.

Entrance to Rooftop Christmas is free for all visitors. In addition, the entire programme of entertainment—live performances, DJ sets, theatrical and magic shows, daily children’s activities and the festive meet-and-greet with Snoopy—is offered at no cost, making the experience fully accessible to families and visitors of all ages.

Rooftop Christmas will welcome visitors daily, 4-11pm, with festive hours on December 24 & 31 from 11am-6pm. The event will remain closed on December 25 & 26, following the Mall’s official holiday schedule.

Strategic partnerships

Platinum Partner: ECOMMBX

ECOMMBX Insurance Partner: ERB Cyprialife / ERB Asfalistiki

ERB Cyprialife / ERB Asfalistiki Gold Partner: Samsung

Samsung Silver Partners: Kérastase and KIABI

Kérastase and KIABI Floral & Garden Partner: Blumeco

Blumeco Design & Production: MAGNIFY

MAGNIFY Printing Partner: MCM Digital Print & Signs

Event highlights and programme

The festive celebrations officially begin with an Opening Live Concert featuring popular Cypriot artist Hovig on December 13, at 8.30pm. The entertainment continues with a rich selection of activities and performances throughout the event period. Guests will enjoy captivating magic shows on December 12 at 6.30pm and on December 24 and 31 at 11.30am, as well as dedicated theatrical performances on December 24 and 31 at 1pm.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Rooftop Christmas will also host concepts curated by Make Music Cyprus, live DJ sets, performances from local artists and a dynamic music line-up designed to elevate the holiday experience day and night. Families and children will also have the chance to meet Snoopy, who will be making a special festive appearance on December 15 and 16, from 4.30-8.30pm.

The programme further includes two themed Movie Nights dedicated to classic holiday cinema. On December 29, screenings of A Christmas Carol and Home Alone will take place at 5pm and 8pm, while on December 30, visitors can enjoy The Polar Express and The Holiday at the same times, creating the perfect festive backdrop for families and friends.

Daily family activities from 4-8pm will include the Elves’ Workshop, offering creative craft sessions sponsored by MOO / Alambra; Mrs Klaus Kitchen, an engaging culinary-themed activity space sponsored by Kerrygold; Santa’s Post Office, where children can prepare and send their letters to Santa with the support of House of Fairytales.

Festive marketplace and experiences

Rooftop Christmas brings together a vibrant mix of food, retail and experiential vendors, including Blumeco, Cyprus Planetarium, Dinosavraki, Gemnotic Designs, Hangry Ghost, Jailbirds, Jingle Treats, Jungle Pieces, King of Toys, Legenz, Lick My Bun, LOKMAS, Mex CY, Mr & Mrs Pet, Omni Honest Food, POW! The Shop, Rokoko, The Nutcraker House, Walking Pet Balloons and Woodland.

A very special booth will be operated by Mikroi Iroes — a respected non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting children with serious illnesses and families in need. Throughout Rooftop Christmas, Mikroi Iroes will host their own kiosk, offering goods and items for sale to raise funds in support of their mission.

By giving visibility and space to organisations such as Mikroi Iroes, the Mall of Cyprus reinforces its ongoing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, supporting initiatives that strengthen the community and help those who need it most. This collaboration reflects the Mall’s broader philosophy of giving back and aligns with its long-term CSR vision.

A complete Christmas destination

Rooftop Christmas introduces an exciting new festive layer to this year’s celebrations at the Mall of Cyprus, adding depth and variety to the holiday experiences available to visitors. Throughout December, the Mall will continue to present its much-loved Christmas traditions, including the eagerly awaited arrival of Santa Claus from Lapland from December 27 to 30, along with seasonal décor, Christmas-themed activations, retail highlights and a wide selection of holiday dining options.

Together, these experiences offer one of the most complete and engaging festive programmes in Cyprus, further strengthening the Mall of Cyprus’ position as a leading Christmas destination for families, friends and holiday shoppers alike.

For the full programme, performance calendar and all event details, visit: www.rooftopchristmas.com.cy.