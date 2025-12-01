Cyprus marked International Maratheftiko Day with a renewed push to strengthen the position of Cypriot wine in global markets, Commerce Minister George Papanastasiou said on Monday.

He said the government is working to boost exports and improve the competitiveness of local wines.

The ministry supported the creation of the annual celebration and remains committed to promoting Maratheftiko, one of Cyprus’ main native red varieties.

Papanastasiou said Maratheftiko has become a key part of the country’s wine identity. It now competes with imported premium varieties, recognised for its quality and strong, fruity aromas.

Clear progress in the wine sector has been seen in recent years.

The minister said Cypriot wineries have gained more international awards, while exports have also risen.

In 2024, wine exports reached €1.3m, an increase of 3 per cent compared with the previous year.

Papanastasiou said the government sees strong potential in Maratheftiko and other native grapes, and the ministry is taking steps to expand the export capacity of the sector and support producers in reaching new markets.

These efforts include grant schemes for participation in international exhibitions, wine-tasting and promotional events abroad, and visibility through articles and advertising in specialist publications and websites.

This year, the ministry took part in several major international wine fairs. These included Inorama in Athens, Prowein in Dusseldorf, Prowein in Shanghai, and the Map of Flavours event in Thessaloniki.

Under the EU’s common agricultural policy for 2023-2027 and in cooperation with the agriculture ministry, Cyprus is implementing an investment scheme to help wineries improve performance, meet market demands and strengthen competitiveness.