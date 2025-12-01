A new landmark is arriving in the heart of Nicosia, as The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, is opening its doors on December 2, 2025. MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture is proud to announce the arrival of its most prestigious and aspiring new project, as it marks the brand debut for Autograph Collection in Cyprus, hosted in a most historical building, that once defined the capital’s social, political and cultural life.

The brand-new is coming to redefine the very concept of hospitality in Nicosia and Cyprus, gracefully blending the heritage of this historical capital with the top-tier facilities, services and offerings of an international premium hotel brand. The Hotel has always starred in the political and diplomatic history of Cyprus and served traditionally as a place where significant international decisions and alliances where made. It is a building of great importance and deeply connected to the city itself.

All this legacy is encapsulated in the “The Do’s of the Diplomat” concept, which brings together the elegance and the complexity of the building’s history with the dynamic spirit of contemporary Cyprus.

Inside its prestigious doors magic unfolds in every corner, every floor and every space. Unpretentious elegance and true authenticity meet in this exquisite blend of remarkable accommodations, top-notch restaurants, vibrant bars, mesmerising pools, stunning spa and wellness facilities, state-of-the-art events and meeting venues and upscale retail outlets. Here, a brand-new lifestyle is re-born.

Inside its 265 rooms and 18 suites guests are invited to a new way of experiencing hospitality. Soothing, earthy tones, natural materials, generous spaces, state-of-the-art technology, premium amenities and a graceful blend of nostalgic elements and contemporary offerings, create a unique accommodation option in the heart of the capital, a new “home-away-from-home” for its esteemed guests.

The magnificent Grand Room with its graceful drawing rooms and private corners, the sophisticated Library with its modern business centre, the numerous event and meeting spaces, the stunning Incognito Bar, the signature Magic Box — an intriguing installation showcasing objects once belonging to remarkable people and states — and a posh array of luxury retail stores, are only one part of this fascinating new world.

Amazing restaurants and bars are waiting to become the setting for unforgettable moments of leisure, fun and elevated culinary options. The first Sumosan restaurant in Cyprus will be part of the hotel’s glorious new life, bringing its famous Japanese fusion cuisine to Nicosia. At the same time, the historical Orangery is returning revamped and renewed, once again to constitute the ultimate meeting point of the city, while a new addition, the beautiful Vetrina, combines all-day vibes with elegant wine and deli shopping experiences.

Two stunning lifestyle pools, gracefully tucked away inside lush herbal gardens, a floor dedicated to wellness, featuring the most beautiful indoor pool, relaxation areas, a steam room, a sauna, the Axis state-of-the-art fitness centre, a yoga and pilates activity room, even a healthy juice bar, raise the bar regarding wellness experiences in the capital. A contemporary tennis and padel court complete the puzzle for sports lovers, while an exclusive Sole Spa on the mezzanine floor with its famous personalised treatments, as well as a chic beauty salon on the ground floor, promise to deliver unparalleled services.

The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, is coming, bringing the best and most exciting side of life, full of relaxation and pleasure, elegance and grace, food and wine, wellness and fitness, business and leisure, architecture and design, services and facilities at their most meaningful and fulfilling version.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.

