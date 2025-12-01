This Christmas, we’ve gone too far. Get ready for incredible offers you simply won’t believe! Because this year, Epic gives you the chance to get a new smartphone, along with a second device and a 5G Unlimited plan, all with a total benefit of up to €750.

You can get the powerful iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB together with the AirPods 4 from €0 upfront, with a 5G Unlimited plan, all with a total benefit of up to €702.

If you’re a Samsung fan, the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB is waiting for you, along with a Galaxy Watch Ultra, from €0 upfront with a 5G Unlimited plan, all with a total benefit of up to €750.

So many choices, such great benefits! Discover all our offers here.

This holiday season, connect with Epic and enjoy unlimited communication without compromises on Epic’s top-rated network.

Drop by an Epic store or selected partner stores across Cyprus, view online at epic.com.cy, or call 159, and treat yourself to the best Christmas gifts.

Offers valid until January 12, 2026. Terms and conditions apply.