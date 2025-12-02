Cyprus is the only European country that does not have a national natural history museum, needed to protect and study the island’s natural heritage, experts said on Monday.

In a joint statement, academics, organisations and representatives called for “immediate mobilisation for the establishment of a modern national museum of the natural history of Cyprus” to collect, preserve and protect the island’s natural wealth.

They also called for private collections of insects, plants, fossils and other specimens to be saved, emphasising that they are an invaluable part of Cyprus’ natural history.

Biology Professor at the University of Cyprus (UCy) Spyros Sfendourakis emphasised that Cyprus remained the only European country without a national history museum.

He presented proposals, as well as EU funding plans, which he said have already been submitted to government and local bodies.

To facilitate the establishment of a relevant institution, the experts called for the creation of an interdisciplinary committee with the participation of representatives of the ministries involved, university researchers in the field of biodiversity, as well local authorities which might be interested in housing such a museum.

In addition, they called for the preparation of a comprehensive study and a functional design to ensure that the museum would be scientifically and functionally sound, as well as internationally competitive, economically viable and a benefit to society.

The experts also emphasised the need to create a register of relevant private and public collections and transfer them to temporary storage structures.

Finally, they proposed that a strategic funding plan be drafted, including fundings from the EU’s Thalia 2028-2034 scheme and other European programmes.

UCy has expressed its support, highlighting that it is ready to offer scientific support and expertise for future plans regarding the museum.

The collective statement was issued following the second annual scientific conference for biological sciences in Cyprus, which this year focused on the importance of natural history museums for biodiversity, held at UCy on Friday.