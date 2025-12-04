The plenary assembly has voted in favour by 30 votes to accept the president’s referral to reassess vehicle inspection fees.

The referral concerns a provision added to article 2 of the law, which required the fees to be reviewed every eight years.

In the reasoning sent to the House, the president advised that deputies should amend the article in question, recommending either its complete removal or rewording to ensure the procedure for periodic reassessment is clear and aligns with the existing legislative framework.

The presidency argued that clarity was necessary for the law to function consistently with current practices.

House transport committee chairman, Marinos Mousiouttas, reminded the plenary that parliament had approved the eight-year provision only 15 days earlier.

He said the legal service indicated that the amendment may be unconstitutional, prompting the committee to reconsider the issue.