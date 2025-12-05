Cyprus enterprises continued upgrading their digital capabilities in 2025, with faster internet connections, wider adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and increased use of business software, according to the Statistical Service (Cystat).

Cyprus now reports 98,2 per cent of enterprises with a fixed internet connection, while the demand for high-speed lines has grown sharply. 87,3 per cent of enterprises had download speeds above 100 Mbit/s in 2025, compared with 44,8 per cent in 2021.

The most common contracted speed was in the range of 100–499 Mbit/s with 36,5 per cent, followed by 1 Gbit/s and above with 26,2 per cent.

Only 2 per cent of enterprises maintained speeds below 30 Mbit/s.

Turning to e-commerce, almost one in four enterprises, or 23,9 per cent, received online orders for goods or services during 2024.

Most orders were placed via websites or apps, reaching 23 per cent, including 17,1 per cent through companies’ own platforms and 14,1 per cent through marketplace sites.

Private customers accounted for 21,9 per cent of online orders, while businesses and public authorities accounted for 10 per cent.

The use of artificial intelligence continued rising. In 2025, 9,3 per cent of enterprises used AI technologies, up from 2,6 per cent in 2021.

Adoption remains closely linked to enterprise size, with usage reaching 35,1 per cent among large companies, 15,3 per cent among medium-sized firms and 7,7 per cent among small enterprises.

The most notable increase occurred in large organisations, where usage rose from 13 per cent in 2021.

Business software remains central to corporate digital systems. ERP software is the most widely used, adopted by 41 per cent of enterprises.

CRM software follows with 33,1 per cent, while 22,1 per cent rely on business intelligence tools for data analysis and reporting.

Usage patterns again reflect enterprise size, with ERP adoption ranging from 37,2 per cent among small enterprises to 82,4 per cent among large ones, and BI usage reaching 75,3 per cent in large enterprises.

A total of 33,7 per cent of enterprises rely on their own employees for data analytics, while 16 per cent choose to outsource these processes to external specialists.

Medium-sized and large enterprises are significantly more likely to perform analytics internally.

Environmental practices linked to digital activity are also becoming more common. 25,4 per cent of enterprises use ICT tools to reduce energy consumption and 22,3 per cent apply solutions designed to limit materials used or improve recycling.

When disposing of ICT equipment, 68,6 per cent recycle unused devices, 53,2 per cent keep them for spare parts and 32,6 per cent sell, donate or return them.

The 2025 survey covered 5.232 enterprises with ten or more employees across manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, accommodation and food services, information and communication, real estate, professional services, administrative support and other service activities.

Data were collected between February and June.