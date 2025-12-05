A new online Live Chat number (1450), offering the public a channel for direct and effective service, in English and Greek, to deal with welfare issues is now in operation, the deputy welfare ministry announced on Friday.

The service was developed in cooperation with the deputy ministry of innovation and will answer questions of a general nature concerning benefits and social insurance. It also provides information regarding the progress of applications and requests.

The aim is to provide people with fast, transparent and hassle-free information.

Service centre staff will be able to provide personalised answers in real time, thus enhancing the effectiveness and quality of services, the deputy ministry said.

Live Chat can be accessed through the labour ministry website here and the deputy welfare ministry website here.

The 1450 call centre is open from Monday to Friday from 8am till 5pm.