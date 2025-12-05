The House plenum assembly on Thursday evening approved decisions for how many hours civil servants could work from home being the responsibility of the Council of Ministers, not the legislature.

The referral was made by President Nikos Christodoulides and followed discussion earlier this week on a Disy proposal to limit teleworking to a maximum of four days per calendar month for each public sector employee.

Akel’s Andreas Kafkalias said his party did not support the Disy amendment not only because of the constitutional concerns raised by the president but also for substantive reasons.

He argued that it is unreasonable to restrict people with disabilities or serious illnesses to just one teleworking day per week.

Disy MP Onoufrios Koullas said while his party does not agree with the reasoning behind it, the referral should be accepted.

The government initially intends to set a limited number of days allowed for working from home to test and evaluate the system.