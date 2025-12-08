Torrential rains battering Paphos for a third consecutive day have placed authorities on high alert, with continuous efforts underway to prevent flooding.

The Paphos district government has maintained a heightened state of readiness since the onset of Storm Byron, deploying crews to manage rising water levels and clear drainage points.

District governor Charalambos Pittokopitis said the situation remains “under control”.

Crews have been patrolling Paphos and the nearby village of Yeroskipou in recent days, clearing grates and manholes where debris had accumulated.

On Sunday, four municipal crews were dispatched to address blockages.

The district governor has also placed crews in Polis Chrysochous at the request of the mayor, Yiotis Papachristofi.

Pittokopitis said all relevant services remain prepared to intervene swiftly should conditions worsen.

Storm Byron also led to the fire department being called in, with Polis fire station alone having received 25 calls for assistance.

The fire brigade also received three requests in Kato Paphos, Tala and Geroskipou for fallen trees.

Firefighters were deployed to open rainwater culverts, pump water from underground areas of homes and premises, and remove trees that had fallen due to the conditions.

The Polis Chrysochous municipality handled an additional five calls to open storm drains, supported by flood response crews.

In total, the fire brigade responded to 33 incidents across the district in the past 24 hours.