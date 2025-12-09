An investigation is already underway into the growth of algae on Nissi Beach, control of which the municipality said on Tuesday is crucial to maintaining quality on the popular location.

Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannettou and Deputy Mayor Antonis Christou met marine biologists Dr Albaro Israel, Dr Carlos Jimenez, Vasilis Andreou and Antonis Petrou, appointed to investigate the issue, on Tuesday.

The team has identified key sources of pollution that are driving the growth of what has been termed ‘malla’, a green algae called Cladophora.

The research team emphasised that understanding the factors that contribute to the phenomenon is a basic prerequisite for effectively addressing it.

According to the municipality the core aim of the research, “is to definitively resolve the problem of algae and maintain the high quality of bathing waters.”

Zannetou said protecting the marine environment and water quality is a priority for the municipality, adding that “our collaboration with specialised scientists and the ongoing systematic research are key steps toward a permanent solution.

“We will continue to support every scientific and environmental initiative that contributes to protecting our beaches and preserving the natural wealth of our region,” he added.