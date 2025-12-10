Cypriot maritime authorities are searching for a yacht that went missing while travelling from Ashdod to Cyprus.

Contact with the vessel was lost shortly before it was due to arrive on the island.

Five people were aboard the yacht. Their current condition is unknown.

On Wednesday at 3pm, Larnaca’s joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC) activated the national search and rescue plan Nearchos to locate the missing yacht.

The vessel had departed Israel on Tuesday, bound for Crete. Its last known position was on December 8 within the Cyprus search and rescue region, 89 nautical miles southwest of Paphos.

The search is ongoing, with Cypriot maritime teams coordinating patrols and monitoring sea traffic near the expected route of the vessel. Authorities have not released further details about the yacht’s location or the identities of those on board.

For the operation, nearby vessels were mobilised to assist in locating the missing yacht. The search will continue throughout the day using both ships and aircraft of the Republic.

The incident coincides with the approach of storm Byron, which is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Cyprus.

Meteorological services have issued warnings for coastal areas and advised vessels to avoid sailing during the storm.

Authorities are examining whether the yacht set sail despite the approaching severe weather. No official statement has confirmed the cause of the disappearance.

Cyprus has experienced occasional maritime incidents during severe weather, prompting the authorities to review safety procedures and communications for vessels approaching the island.

The investigation remains ongoing, with maritime officials coordinating efforts to locate the missing yacht and ensure the safety of those on board.