Alpha Bank Cyprus on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed the certification processes for the international standards ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018, integrating all its operations, branches, and workplaces into two comprehensive systems.

These include an environmental management system and an occupational health and safety management system.

“Through these certifications, the bank ensures that it operates according to high international standards, ensures compliance with the legislative and regulatory framework, and commits to improving its environmental performance and responsible business operations at every level,” Alpha Bank said.

According to the announcement, ISO 14001:2015 establishes the framework for consistent monitoring and reduction of environmental impacts, promoting the rational use of resources and the continuous improvement of the bank’s environmental performance.

“Its implementation is a key tool in the effort of Alpha Bank Cyprus towards sustainable development and the substantial limitation of its ecological footprint,” the announcement stated.

The ISO 45001:2018 certification, meanwhile, “ensures that the bank implements a modern and comprehensive occupational health and safety management system”.

This system covers all its premises and takes into account employees as well as third parties, such as customers and external partners, in its workplaces.

“By implementing this system, the bank ensures the immediate assessment and management of risks, effective response to emergency situations, the active participation of employees in improving working conditions, and continuous training on safety and health matters,” Alpha Bank said.

“The two certifications enhance the way Alpha Bank Cyprus applies the principles of sustainability and business responsibility and the adoption of a safety and health culture,” the bank added.

“At the same time, they highlight its commitment to continuous improvement, the well-being of its people, and responsible operation with a positive environmental and social footprint,” the announcement concluded.