Continuing its successful collaboration with author and educator Florentia Kythreotou, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF) invites you to another unique workshop for adults, dedicated to Christmas delights with a fresh and creative twist.

Imaginative no-cook recipes will be presented, drawing inspiration from Cypriot tradition and revamping familiar flavours through new combinations of ingredients and techniques. Emphasis will be placed on the use of quality local products.

The workshop will include a short presentation on “Cypriot sweets and their history”, as well as suggestions for harmonious combinations of sweets with Cypriot wines and spirits.

Participants will also have the opportunity to create their own Christmas delights.

Kythreotou is a writer and wine and gastronomy educator with a wealth of writing and extensive experience in the fields of food, culture and education. She holds the international WSET Level 3 (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) qualification and is a trainer certified by the Human Resources Development Authority (HRD).

Event information

Date: Sunday, 14 December, 2025

Time: 11am-1.30pm

Reservation required: 22-128175

Participation: free

Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromeni Street, 1011 Nicosia – Main Entrance – Lykourgou Street

The workshop will be held in Greek language with the option of simultaneous translation into English if required.

BoCCF events and workshops take place observing all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff, and are accessible to vulnerable groups.

