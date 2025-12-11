The cabinet has greenlit up to €18.8 million in financial assistance for around 8,600 farmers whose crops were damaged by prolonged drought and severe weather in 2025.

Grain farmers bore the brunt, with 8,000 affected by the third consecutive year of dry conditions that seriously damaged cereals, while hailstorms and poor weather affected 600 winegrowers.​

Aid will be calculated using the National Framework for State Aid and paid through the Protection and Insurance of Agricultural Production Fund. The fund’s management committee approved the proposal on October 30.

With much of the fund’s €15.5 million reserve already set aside for the emergency fire plan in Limassol district, the cabinet approved an extra €11.5 million from the state, to be included in the upcoming Amending Budget 2025.

Payments will follow parliamentary approval of the budget and once reserves are sufficient, with beneficiaries required to meet legal criteria and any state debts deducted.​