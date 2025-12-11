The agriculture ministry has completed the payment of financial support to landowners in the Akamas region.

A total of 1,559 applicants received €1,913,616.71, the ministry confirmed.

The support relates to the year 2025 and compensates landowners under the provisions of the Akamas local plan.

The plan aims to protect the natural environment while promoting balanced and sustainable development in the area.

The payments were carried out with assistance from the Akamas local coordination office, based in Paphos.

The office helped inform, guide, and support applicants throughout the process. It also handled the large volume of applications, answered questions and provided specialised information about the measure.

The ministry stated that the number of applicants reflects strong interest from landowners in participating in the scheme and trust in the new community support process in Akamas.

Landowners are required to apply each year to continue receiving the support. Measure 1 will operate over the 2024-2028 period.

After this five-year term, the ministry will review the measure’s performance, effectiveness and socio-economic benefits. Additional actions and policies are planned to further support development in the region.

The ministry stated it will continue implementing policies to safeguard Akamas’ natural heritage while providing practical support to local communities and landowners.