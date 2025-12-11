Two people have been arrested in Larnaca in connection with the illegal possession of property, drugs and an offensive instrument, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 3.30am when officers spotted a car moving suspiciously in the Tsakilero area of Larnaca.

When officers signalled for the driver to pull over, he allegedly accelerated and attempted to flee the scene.

Police pursued the vehicle, eventually intercepting it in the suburb of Livadia.

During the check that followed, officers identified the driver as a 25-year-old man and his passenger as a 25-year-old woman.

Both were taken, along with the vehicle, to the Aradippou police station for further investigation.

The police later confirmed that the man had been driving with a suspended licence and without a valid MOT certificate for the car.

A search of the vehicle uncovered various instruments frequently employed for the purpose of breaking and entering properties, whilst the driver was found carrying two knives.

Officers also discovered a glasses case containing a small quantity of a crystalline substance, six pairs of designer sunglasses, and a wristwatch.

Police said the man was unable to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the possession of these items.

Both suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before the Larnaca district court this morning for a detention hearing.

The police are continuing their investigations into the matter.