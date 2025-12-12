A lighter twist on a classic favourite!

Healthy Ground Beef & Zucchini Lasagna

Looking for a comforting meal that doesn’t compromise on flavour or your health goals? This Healthy Ground Beef & Zucchini Lasagna brings you the best of both worlds. By combining lean minced beef, fresh zucchini slices, and creamy cottage cheese, this recipe delivers all the warmth and satisfaction of traditional lasagna while keeping the dish high in protein, rich in fibre and lower in fat.

The secret lies in balancing wholesome ingredients with clever layering. Zucchini sheets add moisture and texture without the heaviness, while cottage cheese provides creaminess in place of higher-fat alternatives. The result is a dish that’s nourishing, comforting, and surprisingly quick to prepare – perfect for busy weekdays or a nutritious weekend treat.

This yummy lasagna is a fantastic meal-prep option as it reheats beautifully – perfect for anyone seeking nutritious, home-cooked comfort food.

Serves 3

200 g lean minced beef

Mixed herbs

Garlic powder

Onion powder

1 onion

200g marinara sauce

200g cottage cheese

Fresh herbs

1 egg

1 zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise

4 lasagna sheets

60g light grated mozzarella

1 teaspoon olive oil

Each 1/3 portion contains: 440 kcal, 28g of carbohydrates, 36g of protein, 20g of fat, 4.3g fibre

Prepare the zucchini: Slice the zucchini into thin, even strips and boil them for a few minutes until softened. Drain and set aside.

Sauté the aromatics: In a pan, warm the olive oil and sauté the chopped onion until fragrant and golden.

Cook the beef: Add the lean minced beef to the pan. Once browned, stir in the marinara sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, and mixed herbs. Allow the mixture to simmer briefly.

Start layering: Spread a layer of the cooked minced beef at the bottom of your baking dish.

Add zucchini: Arrange a layer of the softened zucchini slices over the beef.

Creamy layer: In a blender, combine the cottage cheese, egg, and fresh herbs. Blend until this turns into a smooth cream. Spread this mixture evenly over the zucchini layer.

More layers: Add another layer of beef, then top with the lasagna sheets.

Final touches: Spread the remaining ground beef on top and finish with the grated mozzarella.

Bake: Place in a preheated oven at 180C for 20-30 minutes, until the cheese is melted and golden.

Vasilia Kouppanou is a clinical dietician. Follow her on Instagram, [email protected]