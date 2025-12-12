Cyprus’ first ceramic-only festival makes its comeback this weekend and there is a lot to unpack. Organised by Tochka Ceramic Studio and supported by Cyprus Handicraft Service, the festival will bring together the island’s potters and ceramic artists for a one-day celebration at Polydinamo Dimotiko Kentro Lefkosias this Saturday, highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage in clay.

Claytopia’s mission is to celebrate the skills, techniques and creativity of local ceramicists. Senior Officer at the Cyprus Handicraft Service Maria Anaxagora said: “Ceramics is one of the oldest and most meaningful arts of Cyprus. It is an important part of our cultural history. We are proud of the exceptional skills of our artisans and honoured to support an event that brings this tradition to the forefront.”

From 10am to 6pm, the downtown cultural centre will host a range of activities all can enjoy. A big ceramic market with 35 local artists will take place with the creatives showing their different ceramic works and offering handmade ideas for Christmas gifts.

Throughout the day there will be free workshops for children, clay documentaries from around the world, hot wine, street food and even a blindfolded pottery performance at the end of the day.

There will also be live demonstrations of advanced techniques by Cypriot ceramic artists, featuring traditional Kornos Red Clay Pottery (by Vasoulla Adamou and Loukia Kaourani), large Wheel-Thrown Vessel (by Michalis Parpas), Wild Clay Moonjar (by Socrates Petrides), Spiral Vase Wheel Throwing (by Petros Stavrou), Live Model Sculpting (by Panayiotis Pasantas) and Painting on Ceramics (by Maria Aloneftou and Giovanna Antoniou).

Entrance to the festival is free and the classes or demonstrations to choose from include painting on ceramics, traditional Kornos red clay pottery, wild clay moon jar, Christmas ornaments for children and live model sculpting.

“In recent years, many young potters have emerged on the island, and it is inspiring to be part of such a growing and welcoming community. Knowledge must be shared — it is essential for the development of any craft,” added founder of Tochka Studio and the creative mind behind Claytopia Tatiana Vasilyeva. “Claytopia is not only a place to buy ceramics; it is also a space to exchange ideas, learn from one another, and form new connections.”

Claytopia

Ceramic festival with market, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, street food and drinks. December 13. Polydinamo Dimotiko Kentro Lefkosias, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Free. www.facebook.com/tochka.ceramics