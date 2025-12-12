Restoration work at the church of Saint John the Theologian in the Karpas peninsula village of Flamoudi has been completed, technical committee for cultural heritage co-chairman Sotos Ktoris said on Friday.

He said the restoration work was completed “through good cooperation of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot architects and conservators”, with the technical supervision of the United Nations Development Programme and funding from the European Union.

Screenshot

The church is the second in the village of Flamoudi to have undergone renovations in the last 12 months, with work having been completed at the nearby Saint George church in December last year.

Upon the completion of restoration work at that church, Ktoris had said that work had been carried out “with the aim of reconciling the past with the future, investing in the vision of a Cyprus which honours its roots, and at the same time builds bridges of peace and reconciliation for future generations”.

The EU has spent more than €35 million on the technical committee for cultural heritage and said that this financial support “has produced a highly visible impact and has helped restore historically important buildings for both communities”.