The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has announced that the quantity of the silver collector coin, issued to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the start of the Eoka liberation struggle, was now exhausted from its counters due to strong demand from the public.

The limited edition coin, which has a nominal value of €5 and a mint year of 2025, honoured the Eoka struggle against British colonial rule, with a total of only 2,000 coins issued.

The coin was available to the public and collectors from December 8, 2025, for a selling price of €55, including VAT, on a first-come, first-served basis, with each person allowed to purchase up to 2 coins.

The coin’s reverse side features a composition depicting Eoka fighter Grigoris Afxentiou surrounded by laurel branches.

Minted at the Printing Works Department of the Bank of Greece, the round coin has a diameter of 38.61 mm, a weight of 28.28 g, and is composed of silver at 92.5 per cent and copper at 7.5 per cent.

The obverse side of the coin displays the emblem of the Central Bank of Cyprus, along with the word ‘Cyprus‘ in Greek, English, and Turkish, as well as the year ‘2025’.