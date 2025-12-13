Saturday’s weather will be mostly fine with occasional patches of increased cloud. Winds will be light to moderate, variable in direction at 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale.

The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Daytime temperatures will reach about 20C inland, around 21C on the coast and 9C in the higher mountains.

On Saturday will stay mainly clear with some local cloud at times. Winds will be mainly from the northwest to northeast, light and occasionally moderate at 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Overnight lows are expected to fall to 8C inland, around 10C on the coast and 3C in the highest mountainous areas. Frost may form in places over the high ground.

On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy. Temperatures are not expected to change significantly from today.

On Monday, skies will again be partly cloudy. Local rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecast, mainly around midday. Conditions are expected to improve noticeably late in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be mainly fine with clearer skies.

Overall temperatures on Sunday should remain similar to today. On Monday and Tuesday, they are forecast to fall gradually, settling slightly below average for this time of year.