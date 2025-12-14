Police are searching for a suspect after a driver of a stolen vehicle fled following a dangerous pursuit in the Ayia Napa area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident began at around 1.30am, when officers located a stolen car after assessing information received.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle at a checkpoint in the Ayia Napa area.

According to the Police communications branch, the driver was signalled to stop for inspection but failed to comply and accelerated in an attempt to escape.

During the pursuit, the vehicle collided with two police patrol cars. Officers fired warning shots in an effort to stop the driver.

The car then entered the opposite lane of the Larnaca-Ayia Napa motorway, driving into oncoming traffic.

As it exited the motorway, it collided with a third police vehicle.

The driver continued onto a dirt road in an area controlled by the British Bases. He then abandoned the car and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said three service vehicles sustained minor damage during the incident. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is being handled by the Ayia Napa police station, with support from the Famagusta criminal investigation department.

Searches for the suspect are continuing.