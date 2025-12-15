December rainfall across Cyprus has reached 67 per cent of the month’s average, the met office said on Monday.

Average rain since the start of the month stands at 71 millimetres.

Polis Chrysochous is the only area to exceed normal December rainfall, reaching 137 per cent.

Stavros tis Psokas in the mountains is also approaching its monthly average, having already accumulated 97 per cent of expected rain.

In contrast, Saittas has recorded the lowest rainfall percentage for the month at 33 per cent, followed by Pano Panagia at 45 per cent and Xylotymbou at 49 per cent.

Since October 1, average rainfall in the country has exceeded 107.1 millimetres, equivalent to 56 per cent of the seasonal norm.

Meteorologists said that almost half of the typical December rainfall fell within just four days, describing this as a highly significant event.

Looking towards Christmas, early indications suggest some rain is possible in line with December’s typical wet pattern.