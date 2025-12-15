Take control and behave responsibly, the Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission urged people on Monday ahead of a projected increase of online gambling over the festive season.

Timed to coincide with heightened holiday gambling, the initiative launched urges players to stay within personal limits and recognise when entertainment risks tipping into loss.

“Gambling can easily shift from fun to loss of balance,” the commission said, urging the public to “take control before the game takes it from them.”

The campaign delivers short, everyday messages to help players recognise limits, track habits, and make informed choices.

It spotlights safeguards like money and time limits, gaming breaks, GambleControl self-assessments, and self-exclusion from casinos.

Free counselling via the 1422 Helpline and FAROS Centre aids individuals and families facing problem or pathological gambling.

Commission chief Harris Tsangarides said the campaign reflects the authority’s dedication to safeguarding the public via reliable information, prevention efforts, and seamless access to support against gambling risks.

“Our goal is for every individual to be aware of the risks, recognise their limits, and have the necessary tools to maintain control,” Tsangarides said.

He added that “with documented data, modern approaches, and international good practices, the commission continues to strengthen a safe and responsible environment around gambling.”