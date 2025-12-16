Ukraine will be of paramount importance during Cyprus’ upcoming presidency of the EU council, Deputy European Affairs Minister Marilena Raouna said on Tuesday

Outlining Nicosia’s priorities ahead of the European general affairs summit on Thursday, Raouna underlined the need to implement “sustained financial support for Ukraine.”

She added that any peace agreement must respect Ukrainian sovereignty, territorial integrity and offer sustainable security guarantees.

Raouna welcomed ongoing peace efforts and transatlantic cooperation, commending recent discussions in Berlin and the continued engagement of the United States.

She also highlighted the importance of tackling the circumvention of sanctions; an issue Cyprus and other member states have repeatedly raised.

Reaffirming Cyprus’ commitment, she said the EU would continue to support Ukraine at all levels, including accession negotiations and efforts towards a viable peace settlement.

She recalled that President Nikos Christodoulides visited Ukraine less than two weeks ago to convey this message of support.

Turning to the Middle East, Raouna said the situation remained volatile and required close attention from EU leaders.

She highlighted Cyprus’ role in regional efforts, drawing focus to the Amalthea sea corridor’s attempt to aid Gaza.

Raouna stressed that the new budget must enable the EU to implement its strategic ambitions and that Cyprus would focus to meet these agreed timetables.

She is expected to present the priorities to the General Assembly on Thursday, with the full programme to be presented by President Christodoulides on December 21.