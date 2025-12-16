A motorcycle driver killed in a traffic accident on Sunday died from a severe brain injury, a state pathologist said on Tuesday.

A formal autopsy was conducted on Bulgarian national Petko Svetlozar by state pathologist Angeliki Papetta.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after a crash on Tassos Papadopoulos avenue in Paphos.

He was transported by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

The 41-year-old driver of the car that crashed into him was arrested and later detained for illegal stay in Cyprus.

A preliminary drug test returned positive, while an alcohol test was negative.